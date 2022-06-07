Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 925,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,847,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.