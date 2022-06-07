Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

EVGO opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.