Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KOS opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.00 and a beta of 3.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

