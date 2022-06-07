Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

