Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
