Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,157 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.