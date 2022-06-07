Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,903 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEF. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.