Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $104,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 290,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.