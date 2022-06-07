Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Progress Software worth $42,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,745 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

