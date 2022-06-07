Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 220,125 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $17,159,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $9,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 389.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 368.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,914,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE RLX opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

