Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of American Public Education worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Public Education by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

