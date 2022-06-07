Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in YETI by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in YETI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in YETI by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.