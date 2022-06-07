Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $840,000 Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of National Presto Industries worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Presto Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $104.08.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.