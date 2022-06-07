Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $841,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.