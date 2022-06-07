Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $805,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Autohome by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 158,910 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $73.52.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

