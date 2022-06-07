Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $849,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

