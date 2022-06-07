Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Autohome by 228.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Autohome by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autohome by 799.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Autohome by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.02.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

