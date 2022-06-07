Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,149 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of National Presto Industries worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $104.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.83%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

