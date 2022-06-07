Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,010 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in YETI by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

YETI stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

