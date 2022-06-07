Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,400 Price Target at HSBC

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 8,400 ($105.26) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.42) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($116.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($82.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,360.42 ($92.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.46) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.50).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

