Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Deluxe worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.