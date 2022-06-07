Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of HEXO worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HEXO by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HEXO by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HEXO by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.21. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 555.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

