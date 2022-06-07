Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of German American Bancorp worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

