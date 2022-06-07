Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 1,509,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,556,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 365,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,975,853 shares of company stock valued at $84,257,226. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

