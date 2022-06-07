Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

