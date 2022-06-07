Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,640,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

