Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of El Pollo Loco worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

LOCO opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

