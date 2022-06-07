Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.32% of StealthGas worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GASS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.11.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

GASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

