Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Valhi worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE VHI opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Valhi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

