ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.81% of ReNew Energy Global worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

RNW stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

