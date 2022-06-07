Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 6,869 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $198,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

