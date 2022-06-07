Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,026 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Universal Insurance worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 105.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

