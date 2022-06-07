Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,477. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.89. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.