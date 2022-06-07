Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3,728.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 236.4% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

AI stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

