Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

