Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

