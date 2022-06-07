Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

