Rhumbline Advisers Sells 347 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

