Robert A. Breakstone Buys 3,000 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,546,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

