Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,000 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.21)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,375 ($29.76) to GBX 2,750 ($34.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.40).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,394.50 ($30.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £178.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,237.54. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,423.50 ($30.37).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

