Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

