Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Alison Morris Purchases 9,282 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Alison Morris acquired 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,399.38 ($24,310.00).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.69) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 276 ($3.46). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.12. The company has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.31).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

