Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director John Markels Acquires 6,784 Shares

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SGMO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

