Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,399 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.