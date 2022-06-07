Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 389 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Safehold were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

