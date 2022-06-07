Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 2,095 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $276,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

AMAL opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.