Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 4,169 SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $268,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,914 shares of company stock worth $1,765,833. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

