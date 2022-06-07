Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 766 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

