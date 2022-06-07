Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,680 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

