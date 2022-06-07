Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 389 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Safehold were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Safehold Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.