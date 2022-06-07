Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 755,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,338,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

